Ghana and Cuba to strengthen cooperation

The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries. The commitment was made when a delegation from Cuba, led by the Deputy Minister for Public Health of the Republic of Cuba, Dr. Mrs. Marcia Cobas Ruiz, paid a […]

The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...