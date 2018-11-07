Girl’s Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia

As Zambia Rugby commences preparations for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games set to be hosted in Senegal, the girls have stepped up initiatives not to be left behind. Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba reviewed that the game was growing in leaps and bounds across the Country. “We have seen significant progress being […]

As Zambia Rugby commences preparations for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games set to be hosted in Senegal, the girls have stepped up initiatives not to be left ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...