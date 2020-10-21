Giro d’Italia stage 16: O’Connor fights for 2nd as Pozzovivo stays top-10 overall

NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) Ben O’Connor came agonisingly close to scoring his first stage victory in a Grand Tour, as he finished second in San Daniele de Friuli on stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia. The 24-year-old Australian was part of the 28-man breakaway that was allowed a long leash without any major threat to […]

