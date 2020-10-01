Global coronavirus death toll passes 1 million 

The world passed a grim milestone this week as the World Health Organization announced that 1 million people have now died from the coronavirus. More than 33 million people have been infected with the virus since it began in late 2019, and those numbers expect to grow as more countries sound the alarm about second […]

The world passed a grim milestone this week as the World Health Organization announced that 1 million people have now died from the coronavirus. More than 33 million people...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...