Global platform on disaster risk reduction: we need a drastic change of course


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The impacts of climate change, associated sea level rise and extreme weather are amplifying as a result of record greenhouse gas levels and combining with urbanization, environmental degradation and water stress to produce interlocking crises. There needs to be a drastic change of course, according to the top global forum on disaster risk reduction. “We […]

