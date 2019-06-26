Alwihda Info
Government, European Union, UN launch Spotlight Initiative to end violence against women, girls


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019


The Government of Zimbabwe, the European Union and the United Nations today launched a multi-year Spotlight Initiative to assist women and girls realize their full potential in a violence-free, gender-responsive and inclusive Zimbabwe. Delivering a keynote at the launch, President Mnangagwa in a statement read on his behalf by Hon. Minister Prof. A Murwira said, […]

