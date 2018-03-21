Government of Italy, the Institute of Economics and Peace and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) hold Positive Peace workshops for Libyan Youth

Starting today (March 19, 2018), over the next four weeks, 180 Libyan youth will participate in workshops for promoting Positive Peace, organised by UNICEF and the Institute of Economics and Peace through funding from the Government of Italy. Speaking ahead of the first workshop, Warda Mohammed El Bijou, one of the participants from Benghazi said, […]

