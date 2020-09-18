Govt. of Sierra Leone, Govt. of China & UNICEF unveil newly established Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) in Kailahun

A newly established Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) has been unveiled at Kailahun District Hospital in Sierra Leone today. This state-of-the-art unit, which was set up by the Government of Sierra Leone through the financial contributions of the Government of China with technical support of the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), is designed to provide […]

