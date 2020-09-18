Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Govt. of Sierra Leone, Govt. of China & UNICEF unveil newly established Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) in Kailahun


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2020


A newly established Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) has been unveiled at Kailahun District Hospital in Sierra Leone today. This state-of-the-art unit, which was set up by the Government of Sierra Leone through the financial contributions of the Government of China with technical support of the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), is designed to provide […]

A newly established Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) has been unveiled at Kailahun District Hospital in Sierra Leone today. This stat...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/09/2020

Tchad : le don d'Israël réceptionné à l'aéroport de N'Djamena

Tchad : le don d'Israël réceptionné à l'aéroport de N'Djamena

Tchad : début d'épreuves de la 2nde session du baccalauréat pour les candidats admissibles Tchad : début d'épreuves de la 2nde session du baccalauréat pour les candidats admissibles 17/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : réaction du procureur de la République suite à l'incident au Palais de justice

17/09/2020

Tchad - Affaire Champs de fil : incident au Palais de justice lors du procès

17/09/2020

Tchad : Tout est mis en oeuvre pour arrêter le colonel, assure le procureur de la République

17/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 14/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Refus de certificat de résidence valable pour dix ans : le tribunal administratif annule la décision

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ? Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ? 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda