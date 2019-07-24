GreeenTec Capital Partners Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Senegalese General Delegation for the Acceleration of Entrepreneurship for Women and Young People, DER

The Senegalese General Delegation for the Acceleration of Entrepreneurship for Women and Young People (DER), under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Senegal, signed a partnership agreement with GreenTec Capital Partners (https://GreenTec-Capital.com), the premier German investor into African Start-ups. The purpose of the agreement is the foundation of the first regional Venture […]

The Senegalese General Delegation for the Acceleration of Entrepreneurship for Women and Yo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...