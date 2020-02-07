









English News Guangzhou takes measures to protect foreigners amid coronavirus outbreak

They posted and distributed health guide flyers, investigated at shopping malls and fairs, and called the residents who hadn’t returned, starting a war against the novel coronavirus with strict regulations.

By Jiang Xiaodan, People’s Daily As the battle against the novel coronavirus has become a battle for all in China, southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Jan. 28 issued an open letter to all expats in the city, offering health guidelines in English, Japanese, Korean and French to help them cope with the current epidemic.



The letter has been posted at all 41 community offices of foreigners’ assistance in Guangzhou for better publicity.



One of the offices lies in Yuexiu District’s Jianshe Road community, where many exotic restaurants are located. It manages 510 foreigners and quite a few of them dwell in nearby apartments.



When screening local residents, staff members from local rental management offices posted the health guidelines near the dwelling places of the foreigners and requested property management personnel to strictly follow the guidelines.



On Jan. 27, thermometer showed that the temperature of a Guinean man was 37.9 degrees Celsius, higher than the normal level. Learning that the man lives alone, a property management staff sought help from the rental management center



“I took his temperature every two hours each day, and also sent food and medicines to him,” said a staff surnamed Liang from the center.



Three days later, the Guinean man’s temperature returned to normal and he expressed his gratitude in his fluent Chinese.



Jianshe Road is where Guangzhou’s urban construction started, and is home to constructors in all industries, while Jianshe 6th Road is known for its exoticism. The complex neighborhood and the large number of foreign dwellers have no doubt posed a huge challenge for the virus prevention and control in the community.



The work commission of the Jianshe Road community made a quick decision, calling on Party members to return to work on the second day of the Chinese New Year.



A series of touching stories of mutual assistance have been happening in the Jianshe Road community during the war against the virus. The people there, regardless of identities, regions and nationalities, are making concrete efforts to win this battle.



