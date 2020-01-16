Alwihda Info
Guidebook for Moroccan Handicraft Exporters


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2020


The U.S. Mission to Morocco is pleased to announce the publication of [this guidebook](https://ma.usembassy.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/153/guide-final-FP.pdf) for Moroccan handicraft exporters. Produced in partnership with the United States Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), the guide aims to help artisans, particularly rural women, and handicraft businesses take… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/guidebook-for-moroccan-handicraft-exporters?lang=en...

