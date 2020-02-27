Guinea: UK statement on upcoming elections and referendum

Minister for Africa James Duddridge; The UK is a long-standing partner of Guinea, and welcomes opportunities to deepen that partnership. We are concerned at the violence and civilian deaths leading up to and following the announcement of upcoming legislative elections and referendum on the constitution. We urge the Government of Guinea to respect democratic institutions […]

