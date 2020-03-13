Guinness PRO14 season suspended in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

The current Guinness PRO14 season has been suspended in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, the organisers announced on Thursday. “The PRO14 is an international league. Cross border travel is inevitable and that brings with it unique challenges. With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities […]

