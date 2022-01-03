









English News Guise of ‘press freedom’ can’t conceal Western politicians’ evil intention of destabilizing Hong Kong

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Janvier 2022

External forces that attempt to stir up trouble for Hong Kong by confounding black and white and defaming the rule of law in the region had better immediately stop disrupting the HKSAR government’s exercising law-based governance on the pretext of press freedom and stop meddling in China’s internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs.

By Zhong Sheng, People’s Daily There is no escape from the long arm of the law. On Dec. 29, the Hong Kong Police Force arrested senior staff members of Stand News, an online news platform based in Hong Kong, for conspiracy to publish seditious publications, while the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government froze relevant assets of the platform according to the law.



However, the necessary actions of justice taken by the Hong Kong Police Force against Stand News, which were aimed at safeguarding national security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, have been maliciously discredited by some politicians in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Britain, as well as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).



Ignoring right and wrong, these people have willfully misrepresented the lawful actions taken by the Hong Kong Police Force, vainly attempting to use press freedom as a shield for criminal acts and hamper the rule of law in Hong Kong through the straw-man trick.



China strongly deplores and firmly opposes such acts of brazen interference in China’s internal affairs.



Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law where it enforces laws and regulations and prosecutes any illegal acts.



The Crimes Ordinance in Hong Kong clearly stipulates that any person who without lawful excuse has in his possession any seditious publication shall be guilty of an offense. Stand News, though in the guise of media outlet, is by nature a political organization.



It fueled violent activities of the black-clad rioters and instigated acts of undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong during the social turbulence over the extradition bill.



After the national security law in Hong Kong came into force, the organization still obstinately opposed China and created chaos in Hong Kong and constantly published articles inciting people to use violence and even split the country. Relevant activities of the organization constitute gross violations of the law.



As a Chinese saying goes, “He who is unjust is doomed to destruction.” By arresting individuals suspected of conspiring to publish seditious publications and freezing relevant assets according to the law, the Hong Kong government has safeguarded national security of China, the rule of law and public order in Hong Kong. Relevant lawful actions have gained firm support from various sectors of the Hong Kong society.



Distorting facts and discrediting the law enforcement actions taken by the Hong Kong Police Force under the guise of upholding press freedom, certain politicians in some Western countries, including the U.S., have already exposed their true intentions of disturbing the stability and order in Hong Kong.



According to reports, at least 117 reporters were arrested or detained in the U.S. in 2020, a surge of 12 times from 2019.



While touting the so-called “free and independent media”, using press freedom as a political tool to get their way, and wantonly smearing and attacking other countries in the name of press freedom, these politicians have turned a blind eye to the worsening press freedom situation in their own countries, which represents typical hegemonic acts and double standards.



By trying to use press freedom to help anti-China rioters in Hong Kong escape legal punishment and seek extra-legal privileges for them, certain Western politicians vainly attempt to make sure anti-China forces continue to disrupt Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. Such evil political manipulation is doomed to failure.



It’s universal truth that freedom has its limits and anyone who violates the law must be punished. No country or region in the world allows news and speech to go unregulated by law. Anyone who engages in activities endangering national security and undermining the rule of law and social order under the guise of journalism will be punished according to the law.



The Basic Law of the HKSAR and the national security law in the region protect rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents in accordance with the law, including freedom of speech and press.



Anyone without prejudice cannot deny the fact that since the national security law took effect, the development of Hong Kong has returned to the right track and press freedom has enjoyed stronger guarantee in a safe, stable, and law-based environment.



As of April this year, 628 foreign employees working for overseas media held work visas in Hong Kong, 98, or 18.5 percent more than that of the same period last year. Many media outlets in the U.S. and Britain have sent more foreign staff to Hong Kong. These facts serve as convincing evidence that press freedom is fully guaranteed in Hong Kong.



Facts brook no distortion, and the prevailing trend of the times is irresistible. The irresponsible remarks made by Western politicians about press freedom in Hong Kong will never change the objective reality of Hong Kong’s flourishing media industry and freedom of the press, obstruct Hong Kong’s transition from chaos to stability and prosperity on its new historical journey, or China’s determined steps toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)



