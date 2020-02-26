H.E. Rao Hongwei met with the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Rwanda

On February 26th, 2020, His Excellency RAO Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with H. E. Charity MANYERUKE, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Rwanda. Amb. Manyeruke expressed heartfelt condolences to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China and spoke highly of the Chinese Government’s effective fight against the epidemic. She wished that the […]

On February 26th, 2020, His Excellency RAO Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with H. E. Charity MANYERU...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...