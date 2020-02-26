Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

H.E. Rao Hongwei met with the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On February 26th, 2020, His Excellency RAO Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with H. E. Charity MANYERUKE, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Rwanda. Amb. Manyeruke expressed heartfelt condolences to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China and spoke highly of the Chinese Government’s effective fight against the epidemic. She wished that the […]

On February 26th, 2020, His Excellency RAO Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with H. E. Charity MANYERU...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/02/2020

Tchad : des habitants de Gassi "traumatisés" par l'incinération d'un chinois

Tchad : des habitants de Gassi "traumatisés" par l'incinération d'un chinois

Tchad : le président camerounais Paul Biya invité à Bongor Tchad : le président camerounais Paul Biya invité à Bongor 26/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nominations à l'état-major de l'armée de l'air

26/02/2020

Tchad : le président camerounais Paul Biya invité à Bongor

26/02/2020

Tchad : les meurtriers du Colonel Dinar entre les mains de la police

26/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Pont Bongor-Yagoua : "un véritable symbole d'intégration", ministre Issa Doubragne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

ANALYSE - 25/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France : La procédure de demande de visas de long séjour pour études

France : La procédure de demande de visas de long séjour pour études

Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019 Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019 24/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar