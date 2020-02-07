H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Amadou Ba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, on the sidelines of the official visit of Senegal President. During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Senegal in various economic, […]

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Amadou Ba, Minist...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...