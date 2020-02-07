Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Minister.


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Amadou Ba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, on the sidelines of the official visit of Senegal President. During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Senegal in various economic, […]

