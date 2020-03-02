H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Great Lakes Region

The latest developments in Africa along with a number of issues of common concern were the focus of a meeting H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had today with Xia Huang, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Great Lakes Region, currently […]

The latest developments in Africa along with a number of issues of common concern were the focus of a meeting H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahy...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...