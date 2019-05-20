Alwihda Info
HELLO KITTY appointed as Special Envoy (Mascot Character) for TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019


On May 20, 100 days to go until the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) scheduled to be held in Yokohama from August 28, 2019ï¼HELLO KITTY was appointed as Special Envoy (Mascot Character) for the TICAD. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thereby ask her cooperation in actively conducting public relations on Japan’s activities […]

