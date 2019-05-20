HELLO KITTY appointed as Special Envoy (Mascot Character) for TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development)

On May 20, 100 days to go until the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) scheduled to be held in Yokohama from August 28, 2019ï¼HELLO KITTY was appointed as Special Envoy (Mascot Character) for the TICAD. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thereby ask her cooperation in actively conducting public relations on Japan’s activities […]
On May 20, 100 days to go until the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) scheduled to be held i...
On May 20, 100 days to go until the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) scheduled to be held i...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...