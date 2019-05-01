HH the Amir Sends Written Message to President of Republic of Mali

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a written message to HE President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubaker Keita, pertaining to the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of supporting and developing them. The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to […]

