HUNT to partner with Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Team Qhubeka ASSOS, Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour cycling team, is delighted to announce our partnership with HUNT wheels from next season. This announcement marks a first step into the WorldTour for HUNT and the next stage for them in serving riders across the globe. The team will use various models and configurations of HUNT wheels […]

Team Qhubeka ASSOS, Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour cycling team, is delighted to announce our partnership with HUNT wheels from next se...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...