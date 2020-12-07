Alwihda Info
HUNT to partner with Team Qhubeka ASSOS


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Décembre 2020


Team Qhubeka ASSOS, Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour cycling team, is delighted to announce our partnership with HUNT wheels from next season. This announcement marks a first step into the WorldTour for HUNT and the next stage for them in serving riders across the globe. The team will use various models and configurations of HUNT wheels […]

