Hackathon Workshop on “Election” Challenge in Ethiopia

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon on the topic – “A digital solution for individuals to electronically verify their voter registration information.” This was the sixth hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program. Subject matter and Technology experts met October 11-14, 2019 […]

