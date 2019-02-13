Alwihda Info
Halima Dangote says “We need to do more collectively for Africa” at the Africa Business Health Forum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Q: Your foundation has obviously got a lot of influence in Nigeria, what are your main objectives for this year? A: One of the main pillars is health. Nutrition determines the state of one’s health and we are investing towards nutrition, specifically primary health care, and most importantly towards eradication of polio, that itself is […]

