Handover ceremony of Japanese-Funded project “The Project for Improvement for the Educational Environment at Manhanga Primary School in Kariba District”

Manhanga Primary School in Kariba District now has a greatly improved educational environment thanks to funding from Japan. On 21 January, the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Kenichi Kasahara, attended the handover ceremony of newly completed facilities, including three classroom blocks, a teacher’s house with solar power, and a fence. These were provided through a […]

