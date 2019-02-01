Hanergy to set up the region’s first thin-film solar power industrial park in Middle East

The world’s largest thin-film solar power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk) (en.Hanergy.com) has signed an MOU investment cooperation agreement with Ajlan & Bros on Monday (Jan. 28) in launching the first solar thin-film industrial park in the Middle East region. The total investment of the project will be over one billion dollars. […]

The world’s largest thin-film solar power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk) (en.Hanergy....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...