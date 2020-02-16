Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Hard work ahead for SA’s Guinness PRO14 sides


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Hard work lies ahead for the Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14 after the teams were reintroduced the realities of touring the northern hemisphere in winter this past weekend, with both sides suffering disappointing defeats. The Toyota Cheetahs went down 36-12 against defending champions, Leinster, at a drenched RDS Arena in […]

Hard work lies ahead for the Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14 after the teams were reintroduced the rea...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/02/2020

Tchad : les étudiants appelés à dialoguer avec les autorités

Tchad : les étudiants appelés à dialoguer avec les autorités

Tchad : 87 apprenants au concours de langue Toubou Tchad : 87 apprenants au concours de langue Toubou 15/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les femmes de la famille Ourada exigent le rétablissement du Sultanat à l'Est

15/02/2020

Tchad : organisation du FISCA, les précisions du ministre Kalzeube Payimi

15/02/2020

Tchad : 12.600 ménages de 277 villages vont bénéficier d'un appui à l'Est

15/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 15/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour 14/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar