Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Henao signs as first-ever Colombian for Team Qhubeka ASSOS


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Décembre 2020


Sergio Henao will make history by becoming the first Colombian to ever ride for Team Qhubeka ASSOS, when he joins our organisation in 2021. Henao, 32, has forged a formidable career for himself at the highest level and will add a huge wealth of experience and ability to our squad. That experience includes in riding […]

Sergio Henao will make history by becoming the first Colombian to ever ride for Team Qhubeka ASSOS, when he joins our organisation in 2021. Henao, 32, has forged a formida...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter