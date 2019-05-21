Herbert Mensah re-commits to “Women in Ghana Rugby”

Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby (https://GhanaRugby.org/) (www.Ghana.Rugby) re-confirmed his commitment to the development of “Women in Ghana Rugby” following the announcement by World Rugby that a global campaign to revolutionise women’s rugby has been launched globally. In the announcement by World Rugby the body said that it has launched a […]

Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby (https://GhanaR...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...