HexGn & Africa Islamic Economic Foundation (AFRIEF) Team up to Train 100,000 Youth in Africa for Innovation Economy

HexGn, a consulting firm known for fast-tracking entrepreneurship and upcoming technologies globally, has joined hands with the Africa Islamic Economic Foundation (AFRIEF) (www.AFRIEF.org) to launch its flagship start-up program, HexGn Start-up Explore, in Africa to accelerate the careers of African youth, including students, and graduates towards the innovation economy. HexGn Start-up Explore, is… Read more […]

HexGn, a consulting firm known for fast-tracking entrepreneurship and upcomi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...