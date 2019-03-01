Alwihda Info
High-level ministerial meeting on refugees in the Great Lakes Region


1 Mars 2019


As of October 2018, over 11 million people are uprooted in the Great Lakes region due to armed conflicts and insecurity. This number is composed of 7.2 million internally displaced persons and 4.4 million refugees and asylum seekers originating from Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and South Sudan. […]

