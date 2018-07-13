High quality data crucial for success of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa, says Economic Commission for Africa ’s Ilboudo at High Level Policy Dialogue (HLPD) 2018

Africa needs to build its statistical capacity to produce accurate, high quality and timely data to inform policies that will support the full implementation of the sustainable development goals and the continent’s Agenda 2063, says Economic Commission for Africa’s Tinfissi Joseph Ilboudo. In a presentation on the role of data and statistics in SDG financing […]

Africa needs to build its statistical capacity to produce accurate, high quality and timely data to inform policies that will s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...