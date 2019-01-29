Highlights of the Noon Briefing by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General António Guterres: Cameroon

In answer ro questions about the situation in Cameroon, the UN is concerned about reports of violence and use of force by security forces during demonstrations in Douala in recent days. We condemn incidents of violence at Cameroonian embassies in Paris and Berlin. The UN is also concerned about the reported arrest of Mr. Maurice […]

In answer ro questions about the situation in Cameroon, the UN is concerned about reports of violence and use of force by security forces during demonstratio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...