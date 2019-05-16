His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Iftar Campaign begins in Morocco

The ‘His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Iftar Campaign 2019’ has launched in Morocco. Over 150 Moroccan charitable associations will take part in the campaign, to assist some 65,000 underprivileged families across the country. The campaign will be carried out in three phases across the Holy Month of Ramadan. The first phase will help over […]

