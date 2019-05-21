His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)s between UAE and Mali

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed today the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the UAE and Mali in the economic, trade, defence, cultural fields and funding projects, to enhance and […]
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed today th...
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed today th...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...