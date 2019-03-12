His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian Intelligence Chief

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Egyptian Intelligence Chief, Major General Abbas Kamel, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser. The meeting occasioned a review of the strong bilateral relations […]

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...