His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, who is currently visiting the country. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Ethiopian Prime Minister during the meeting, which took place in the nation’s […]

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




