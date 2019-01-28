Home Affairs Minister Dr Siyabonga Cwele and Lesotho Home Affairs Minister Mr Tsukutlane Au conclude a successful bilateral meeting on areas of mutual interest

Home Affairs Minister Dr Siyabonga Cwele and Lesotho Home Affairs Minister Mr Tsukutlane Au today held a successful bilateral meeting on areas of mutual interest, for the benefit of the people of both countries. The meeting took place at the Maseru Bridge Port of Entry. The Ministers also conducted a walkabout to monitor port operations […]

