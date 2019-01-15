Home Affairs to investigate Tongaat Cellphone Incident involving Officials

The Department’s policy is quite clear on this matter. The use of cellular phones by front office officials while performing their duties is prohibited. Officials at front offices are trained to refrain from using such gadgets when they are supposed to be serving citizens and other clients. Accordingly, the Department will investigate the matter, and, […]

The Department’s policy is quite clear on this matter. The use of cellular phones by front office officials while performing their dut...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...