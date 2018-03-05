How Can Countries Reduce Poverty? Invest in Women’s Human Capital

Investing in women’s health and education is not just a moral imperative but also makes sound economic sense – policies that foster female empowerment are particularly powerful because they can make a vast contribution to economic growth. In a recent Credit Suisse Research Institute study on “Eradicating Extreme Poverty”, we look at why investment in […]

