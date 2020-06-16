How You Can Benefit from Cameroon’s Tax and Fiscal Incentives in Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic? (By Achare Takor)

By Achare Takor, Associate Attorney It comes as no surprise that challenges of the Covid-19 crisis are felt harder in the developing world, where reliance on tax revenue from large taxpayers is higher than that of most advanced economies. As a result, developing countries will require more support, especially financial, to help their health and […]

By Achare Takor, Associate Attorney It comes as no surprise that challenges of the Covid-19 crisis are felt harder in the developing world, w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...