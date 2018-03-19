Human Rights Commissioner on the Egyptian elections

Commenting on the presidential elections in Egypt scheduled for 26 to 28 March 2018, Bärbel Kofler, Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid at the Federal Foreign Office, issued the following statement today (15 March): “The upcoming presidential elections in Egypt were meant to enable political participation by its citizens, to renew […]

Commenting on the presidential elections in Egypt scheduled for 26 to 28 March 2018, Bärbel Kofler, Federal ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...