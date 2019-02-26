Human Rights Council holds high-level panel on the death penalty, in particular with respect to the rights to non-discrimination and equality

The Human Rights Council this morning held its biennial high-level panel discussion on the question of the death penalty, with a focus on human rights violations in the context of the death penalty, in particular with respect to the rights to non-discrimination and equality. Coly Seck, President of the Human Rights Council, reminded that the […]

The Human Rights Council this morning held its biennial high-level panel discussion on the question of the death penalty, with a focus on human ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...