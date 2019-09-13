Humanitarian Assistance provided to Vulnerable Communities affected by floods in Niger

Every summer the West African nation of Niger endures torrential rains which can destroy hundreds of households and trigger cholera outbreaks, often leading to major human and material losses across the country. This year, in fact, more than 200,000 people are at risk of being displaced during the rainy season due to overflowing rivers and […]

