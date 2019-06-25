Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises over €18 million for the Central African Republic in 2019

As many people continue to suffer in the Central African Republic (CAR), the European Union continues to stand in solidarity with the people in need in the country and announces €18.85 million in humanitarian assistance for 2019. This additional support brings EU humanitarian assistance in CAR to more than €135 million since 2014. Christos Stylianides, […]

