Hundreds of children released from armed groups in South Sudan – UNICEF

More than 200 children were released by armed groups in South Sudan on Tuesday. This was the second release of children in a series, supported by UNICEF, that will see almost 1,000 children released from the ranks of armed groups in the coming months. The first release of children took place in Yambio Town in […]

