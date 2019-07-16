Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

IMF Executive Board Approves a new Policy Coordination Instrument with Cabo Verde


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A newly-approved eighteen-month Policy Coordination Instrument will build on Cabo Verde’s reform program under the Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development; It aims to bolster macroeconomic stability and encourage structural reforms; Cabo Verde’s macroeconomic situation has improved significantly in recent years and the medium-term outlook is positive. On July 15, 2019, the Executive Board of… Read […]

A newly-approved eighteen-month Policy Coordination Instrument will build on Cabo Ve...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/07/2019

Tchad : l'ADC appelle à une utilisation "saine et responsable des réseaux sociaux"

Tchad : l'ADC appelle à une utilisation "saine et responsable des réseaux sociaux"

Tchad : un médicament suspect provoque des pertes de conscience Tchad : un médicament suspect provoque des pertes de conscience 14/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : pourquoi les femmes tombent dans les lieux de cérémonie "Azouma" ?

15/07/2019

Tchad : un gendarme brûle vif un enseignant à Bol, la police n'intervient pas

15/07/2019

Tchad : un gendarme tue 4 personnes et fait 5 blessés dans la province du Lac

15/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : subvention de 25 milliards FCFA pour lutter contre le VIH/SIDA et la tuberculose
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH