IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Mali on a New Economic and Financial Program Supported by the IMF under the Extended Credit Facility

The Malian authorities and IMF staff reached a staff-level agreement on a new economic and financial program supported by the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). The new program is aimed at fostering strong and inclusive growth and poverty reduction through investment in infrastructure and social sectors, and stimulating jobs creation, notably for the youth. Key objectives […]

