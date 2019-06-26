Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Mali on a New Economic and Financial Program Supported by the IMF under the Extended Credit Facility


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Malian authorities and IMF staff reached a staff-level agreement on a new economic and financial program supported by the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). The new program is aimed at fostering strong and inclusive growth and poverty reduction through investment in infrastructure and social sectors, and stimulating jobs creation, notably for the youth. Key objectives […]

The Malian authorities and IMF staff reached a staff-level agreement on a new economic and financial program support...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2019

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement 25/06/2019

Populaires
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

ANALYSE

REACTION