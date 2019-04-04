IMF Staff Completes Mission to Chad

Performance in implementing the government’s program supported by the IMF under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) was satisfactory; Significant progress was made in discussions with the authorities on economic and financial policies that could support completion of the fourth program review; After three years of sharp contraction, non-oil economic activity stabilized in 2018, but the […]

