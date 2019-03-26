Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
IOM Appeals for USD 36.4 Million as Cyclone Idai Response Expands


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Mars 2019


The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is [appealing for USD 36.4 million](https://www.iom.int/sites/default/files/country_appeal/file/iom_mozambique_appeal_cyclone_idai_response.pdf) for the next six months, to respond to the humanitarian needs of an estimated 1.85 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique. “For IOM and the broader international community, this is a massive… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/iom-appeals-for-usd-364-million-as-cyclone-idai-re...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


