IOM Assists Survivors of Shipwreck Tragedy Off Tunisia’s Coast


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


More than 80 migrants, among them women and children are believed to have drowned when a vessel capsized off Tunisia’s Mediterranean coast this week. On Thursday (04/07) the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted four male survivors who said they sailed from Zwara, Libya, early Monday. One of the men, a 29-year-old national from Côte […]

More than 80 migrants, among them women and children are believed to have drowned when a vessel capsized off Tunisia’s Mediterranean co...

