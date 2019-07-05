IOM Assists Survivors of Shipwreck Tragedy Off Tunisia’s Coast

More than 80 migrants, among them women and children are believed to have drowned when a vessel capsized off Tunisia’s Mediterranean coast this week. On Thursday (04/07) the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted four male survivors who said they sailed from Zwara, Libya, early Monday. One of the men, a 29-year-old national from Côte […]

More than 80 migrants, among them women and children are believed to have drowned when a vessel capsized off Tunisia’s Mediterranean co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...