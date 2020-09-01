IOM Receives New Funding to Support Integrated Humanitarian and Recovery Support in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has received new funding from the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) to step up humanitarian response and recovery efforts in South Sudan. The USD $30,375,000 funding comes at a time when South Sudanese are working towards nation-building following the revitalization of the peace […]

